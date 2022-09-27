Makers of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s Next Have This Title in Mind

The most awaited collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram has started to roll. The latest update from the sets of the actor-director duo’s next is about its title. A source said that the core team of the film has finalised Ayodhya Lo Arjunudu as the title. The makers are yet to make an official announcement about the title, though.

The crew is expected to release the name of the film soon. Earlier, Parthu, Arjuna, and Asura Sandhya Velalo were under consideration for the title of the film.

This action-drama features Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hedge, and Smayukta Menon in lead roles. The first shooting schedule of the MB28 started on September 12 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The second leg of the shooting will start after Dussehra at Ramoji Film City. A source said that a huge and expensive set has been erected there.

At the same time, producers have started working on the distribution rights of SSMB. A source on the condition of anonymity said producers are asking for Rs 23 crore for the overseas rights of SSMB. On the other hand, producers are busy chalking out an agreement with leading OTT companies after its theatrical release. It seems that the movie will be dubbed in multiple languages, including Hindi.

Mahesh’s 28th film in the industry will be a pan-India release. As per the recent rumour, young Malayali hero Roshan Mathew may play an important role in SSMB. Roshan will portray the negative role in SSMB. Roshan Mathew has worked with Alia Bhatt in her OTT movie Darlings and the recent release of Cobra.

This is the third collaboration between Trivikram and Mahesh Babu. They have worked in movies like Athadu and Khaleja previously.

