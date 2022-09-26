Makers of Marathi Show Tuzhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe Achieve This Rare Feat

Marathi serial Tuzhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe has won many hearts with its poignant storyline and excellent performances. This daily soap revolves around the story of Swara, a girl who aspires to excel in the field of music. Swara’s life takes a traumatic turn when her mother, Vaidehi, passes away.

However, her life comes back on track when Malhar Kamat, her father, brings her to his house. The recent episode of the daily soap will show Malhar and Swara remembering Vaidehi while celebrating Navaratri. This Navaratri special episode was shot in the Mahalaxmi Temple, Mumbai.

The episode will be telecast on September 30. A glimpse of the upcoming episode was shared on Instagram. In the promo, Malhar and Swara express that Vaidehi would have been extremely happy seeing them together. It remains to be seen what the episode has in store for the audience.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Ci7aXr_pa_l/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This Navratri special episode is an achievement for the makers of Tuzhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe. Before Tuzhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe, no other Marathi serial or film has been shot at the Mahalaxmi Temple. They achieved a rare feat by shooting an episode here.

Meanwhile, viewers are happy to see Swara getting a chance to live with Malhar. However, her life is filled with obstacles there as well. Malhar’s second wife, Monica Kamat, doesn’t seem to be happy to have Swara in her house.

In addition to prioritising her daughter, Priya (Pihu), she leaves no chance to create trouble for Swara. Monica even got Swara’s admission to a school cancelled. Apart from her, other members make Swara feel like a part of the Kamat family. Due to them, Swara happily participated in their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations sometime back.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Chr7CuIJ0Sb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tuzhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe has managed to establish a special place in viewers’ hearts ever since its inception. The makers have handled the show’s narrative skillfully with some interesting plot twists. Santosh Patil has directed this serial. Tuzhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe airs on Star Pravah at 9:00 PM from Monday to Friday.

