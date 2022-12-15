Makers of Masooda Lock OTT Release Date; All You Need To Know

The makers have confirmed the OTT release date of the film Masooda. The Telugu streaming platform Aha has made the official announcement regarding the OTT release of the film. The film became a success at the box office and now will premiere on the OTT platform on December 21.

Take a look at the poster here

Written and Directed by debutant Sai Kiran, the film stars Sangitha, Thiruveer, and Kavya Kalyanram as the main lead. The film also stars Subhalekha Sudhakar, Akhila Ram, Bandhavi Sridhar, Satyam Rajesh, Satya Prakash, Surya Rao, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Krishna Teja, Karthik Adusumilli, amongst other in the supporting role.

Produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka under the banner of Swadharma Entertainment, the film was released in theatres on 18 November this year. The film was released by Dil Raju.

With cinematography handled by Nagesh Banell, the music of the film is composed by Prashanth R Vihari, while the editing of the film is taken care of by Jesvin Prabu.

The horror-thriller film Masooda narrates the story of a single mother and daughter. Their lives are turned upside down when evil forces in the form of a dead witch trouble them.

This latest Telugu horror movie came as a short film without much expectation but garnered huge attention among the masses. The film became a triple blockbuster with a profit of more than 4 crores. Now, the makers have to wait and watch how the film will perform on the OTT platform.

With the film Masooda, Thiruveer made his debut as a lead actor which got released on November 18. He is also known for films including Palasa 1978 (2020), and The Ghazi Attack (2017).

