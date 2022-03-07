Makers of Panchathantram Unveil New Song, Ye Ragamo, From the Film

Panchathantram featuring Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Swathi Reddy, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Rahul Vijay, and Naresh Agasthya is inching closer to its release date. The makers recently unveiled a song titled, Ye Ragamo, from the film on Saturday.

Sharing the song via Twitter, Rahul Vijay wrote, “A tune of pure love #YeRagamo from #Panchathantram is here! Experience the magic. https://youtu.be/61VxM_D0bEE @prashanthvihari @ravig_official @KittuVissaprgda @ShivathmikaR @Ticket_Factory @SOriginals1 @Harsha_Pulipaka @AkhileshTF @nooble451 @LahariMusic."

The song, crooned by Ravi G, Vihari, Lakshmi Meghana, and Sri Kavya is composed by Prashanth R Vihari and Shravan Bharadwaj. Penned by Kittu Vissapragada, the visuals in the song have been provided by Raj K Nalli.

Written and directed by Harsha Pulipaka, the film currently in its post-production stage is being bankrolled by Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu.

The producers, speaking about the film said, “Already released promotional films and first glimpses have received a fantastic response from the audience. We feel lucky that Brahmanandam, who has done over a thousand films, is playing an important role as Vedavyas in our film. Post-production work is currently in the final stages and we are preparing for a release soon."

Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu mentioning details on actors’ roles said, “It is a movie that Colors Swathi is making a re-entry after many years. On the other hand, the role of Brahmanandam is also going to be very new. What I saw as a comedian in those years .. is now going to be shown in a new way. Brahmanandam is going to appear in a serious role. Along with him, Samudrakhani is also playing a key role in the film. There has been a good response to the already released teaser."

