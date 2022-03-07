Home » News » Movies » Makers of Panchathantram Unveil New Song, Ye Ragamo, From the Film

Post-production work is currently in the final stages and we are preparing for a release soon.

Written and directed by Harsha Pulipaka, the film is currently in its post-production stage.

Updated: March 07, 2022, 14:19 IST

Panchathantram featuring Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Swathi Reddy, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Rahul Vijay, and Naresh Agasthya is inching closer to its release date. The makers recently unveiled a song titled, Ye Ragamo, from the film on Saturday.

Sharing the song via Twitter, Rahul Vijay wrote, “A tune of pure love #YeRagamo from #Panchathantram is here! Experience the magic. https://youtu.be/61VxM_D0bEE @prashanthvihari @ravig_official @KittuVissaprgda @ShivathmikaR @Ticket_Factory @SOriginals1 @Harsha_Pulipaka @AkhileshTF @nooble451 @LahariMusic."

The song, crooned by Ravi G, Vihari, Lakshmi Meghana, and Sri Kavya is composed by Prashanth R Vihari and Shravan Bharadwaj. Penned by Kittu Vissapragada, the visuals in the song have been provided by Raj K Nalli.

Written and directed by Harsha Pulipaka, the film currently in its post-production stage is being bankrolled by Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu.

The producers, speaking about the film said, “Already released promotional films and first glimpses have received a fantastic response from the audience. We feel lucky that Brahmanandam, who has done over a thousand films, is playing an important role as Vedavyas in our film. Post-production work is currently in the final stages and we are preparing for a release soon."

Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu mentioning details on actors’ roles said, “It is a movie that Colors Swathi is making a re-entry after many years. On the other hand, the role of Brahmanandam is also going to be very new. What I saw as a comedian in those years .. is now going to be shown in a new way. Brahmanandam is going to appear in a serious role. Along with him, Samudrakhani is also playing a key role in the film. There has been a good response to the already released teaser."

