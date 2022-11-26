Makers of Ponniyin Selvan 1 Release Alaikadal Video, Fans In Love With This Song

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 has nearly completed its box office run, garnering Rs 500 crores worldwide. Every aspect of this film, from the direction, acting, music, etc. has received accolades equally from the audience and critics. The film recently became a hot topic of discussion after the makers, Lyca Productions, unveiled the video of the hit number Alaikadal on Twitter on November 25.

The makers announced on November 24 the official video of the song’s launch on the Youtube channel of Tips Tamil.

The song shows Aishwarya Lekshmi aka Poonguzhali and Karthi aka Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan embarking on a journey across the sea in a boat. Alaikadal means song of the sea or a siren’s call to the travellers and sailors.

Alaikadal has currently topped the charts with 524,807 views and counting. More than 22,000 viewers have given their thumbs-up to the video.

Antara Nandy’s soft and mellifluous vocals are the highlight of this soothing number. Composed, produced and arranged by A.R Rahman, Alaikadal is a blissfully rhythmic and beautiful number. Siva Ananth has penned the lyrics for this song. Fans were left mesmerised by this melodious and visually rich number. One of them appreciated the composers for crooning such a euphonious song. Many expressed grief over the fact that this song was not included in the film. They requested the makers to not delete songs like these just to adhere to the time constraints. An ardent fan of the Ponniyin Selvan franchise requested the makers to release an extended version of PS-1, with all deleted scenes and full video songs. Users also appreciated the visuals of Alaikadal, which are a pure treat to savour.

Antara, who has rendered this song, is extremely delighted to be associated with the magnum opus PS-1. She expressed her thoughts in an interview with a portal recently. Antara said, “I consider myself extremely fortunate to be making my playback debut through Mani Ratnam sir’s Magnum Opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan-1. I am ever thankful to A.R Rahman sir for giving me the biggest milestone of my life and for giving me the chance to be a part of this monumental film by voicing - Doobi Doobi in four languages! I am in love with how hauntingly beautiful the melody is with a melancholic touch to it!"

