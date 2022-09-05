Makers Of Ponniyin Selvan Unveil First Look Poster Of Aishwarya Lekshmi As Poonguzhali

The first look motion poster of Aishwarya Lekshmi’s look as Samudrakumari Poonguzhali from Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan, has been unveiled. Lyca Productions, who is bankrolling the project along with Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, introduced the first look via its Twitter handle saying, “Soft as the wind, mighty as the ocean Meet #AishwaryaLekshmi as Samudrakumari Poonguzhali!"

Take a look:

The Mani Ratnam directorial is based on the classic Tamil novel by the same name written by Kalki and as per the fiction, Poonguzhali is the aunt of Arulmozhi Varman/Ponniyin Selvan (played by Jayam Ravi), and friend of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan (played by Karthi).

Advertisement

In its Tweet, the production house also stated, “The Grand audio and trailer launch of #PS1" will be held on “September 6th at The Nehru Indoor Stadium! #PonniyinSelvan #CholasAreComing."

The makers have unveiled the looks of many actors, including Sarathkumar as Periya Pazhuvettarayar, R. Parthiepan as Chinna Pazhuvettarayar, Chiyaan Vikram as prince Aditya Karikalan, Vikram Prabhu as Periya Velaa, Sobhita Dhulipala as Vanathi and many more.

The upcoming film will open in cinemas in two parts and the first part is all set to hit theatres on September 30 this year in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Set in the backdrop of the 10th century, the film depicts the ongoing crises and dangers faced by the Chola Emperor’s throne and the battles between the army, enemies, and traitors.

Ponniyin Selvan is considered to be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in Indian cinema. The magnum opus features a host of top stars from Bollywood to the south cinema.

Advertisement

Ravi Varman is the face behind the cinematography of the forthcoming film. Sreekar Prasad is the editor and A.R. Rahman is the music director. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is handling production design.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here