Makers of Prabhas' Project K to Use Alexa 65 Camera; Here's What it Does

Makers of Prabhas-starrer Project K started shooting for the mega-budget film in Hyderabad on Monday. Director Nag Ashwin is leaving no stone unturned to maintain the grandeur of the film. This can be gauged by the fact that makers have bought an Alexa 65 camera for shooting. The cost of this camera is a whopping Rs 8 crore.

According to reports, this camera has been used in the shooting of big-budget Hollywood films like The Avengers, Godzilla and King Kong. Now after being a part of three successful films, this equipment will be used for shooting Project K. Reportedly, there is a special reason that this camera was used for making these three films. This camera can capture high-end motion pictures. Special technicians are also roped in to put this camera to effective use.

Alexa 65 will be the first camera to be used in an Indian film. This camera will be used in some special sequences only.

Apart from the camera, a massive set has also been constructed at Ramoji Film City. After seeing these massive arrangements, the audience is extremely excited about the film. Reports regarding the salary taken by Prabhas also went viral on the internet.

According to reports, Prabhas has signed this film for Rs 150 crores. If these reports are true, Prabhas will become one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema.

Apart from the equipment, set and Prabhas’ remuneration, what excited the audience was the suspense around Project K’s plot. Till now, there is no official revelation about Project K’s storyline. Some reports have indicated that Project K’s storyline will show the destruction of the world and the struggle for survival in it. Being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 500 crore, Project K will hit the theatres in 2023.

Besides Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani will also be seen in the film.

