Makers of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Planning Big Valentine's Day Party to Promote Film

As the release date of Radhe Shyam approaches, the makers of the film are working on the film’s promotions. And with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the film’s unit is going to organize a party, reports say. This is the first time that a theme party will be organised in Hyderabad on February 14.

A special set is also being erected for this party. The set, according to reports, will reflect the story of the film. The entire unit of the movie will attend the party.

Speaking of Radhe Shyam, the fans have huge expectations of this love story, which stars Prabhas and Pooja Hedge. The film is a periodic romantic drama, which has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

It is scheduled to hit theatres on March 11 this year. The film will be released on the same day in all the languages.

Only a few days ago, S Thaman, who has composed music for the film, got emotional while talking about Radhe Shyam and said the Prabhas-starrer will remain in the minds of people for a long time.

Prabhas and Pooja’s chemistry in the film looks wonderful. The big-budget film has been produced by T-Series Films and UV Creations.

The fans of Prabhas, who became one of the most popular heroes of the country after Bahubali, are eagerly waiting for the release of this film and have high expectations of it.

