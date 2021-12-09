Home » News » Movies » Makers of Prabhu Deva's Thael Postpone Release As Film Struggles To Get Enough Theatres

Makers of Prabhu Deva's Thael Postpone Release As Film Struggles To Get Enough Theatres

A recent film of Prabhu Deva, which was released on OTT, turned out to be a flop.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: December 09, 2021, 18:04 IST

The makers of Thael, starring actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva, have postponed the release of the Tamil film due to the unavailability of cinema halls. The film was earlier scheduled to premiere on December 10. Thael, directed by Harikumar, will feature Prabhu Deva in the role of a protagonist, whereas Samyukta Hegde will be playing the female lead.

As per the reports, the Prabhu Deva-starrer was struggling to get enough theatres and cinema halls for its release since several films are lined up for the release.

A recent film of Prabhu Deva, which was released on OTT, turned out to be a flop, the reason many say the theatre owners were not interested in releasing the movie on the big screen. Most of the theatres did not come forward to screen Prabhu Deva film. The film has been postponed and a new date will be announced soon.

The film is produced by Studio Green, one of the leading film production companies in Tamil. Suriya and Karthi are the producers of this film. Studio Green is also producing the upcoming film Vikram starring Ranjith.

The unavailability of the cinema halls is believed to be a huge setback for Prabhu Deva. The producers of the film, however, cited “unforeseen situations" as the reason for the postponement and have said to come back soon with maximum screens.

first published: December 09, 2021, 18:04 IST