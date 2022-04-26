Makers of RRR To Release Full Video of High Flag Song. Date, Time Details Inside

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has shattered several box office records and is still roaring in theatres. Now, the film unit will release the full video of another wonderful song from RRR. The team has decided to release a full video song of the High Flag song which appears at the end of the film.

The song will be released on April 26 at 6 p.m. Ram Charan, NTR and Alia Bhatt will be seen shaking a leg in this song. The song begins with the remembrance of immortal souls that fluttered their horns over the foreign rule. The song is eagerly awaited by the fans.

Recently, the filmmakers released the full video of the song Dosti from the movie.

The video received an overwhelming response and it has garnered more than 48 lakh views since it was released on April 21.

The video shows the eternal bond of friendship between the lead heroes; Ram Charan and NTR.

The song has been composed by M. M. Kreem, while Amit Trivedi has sung it. It has been penned by Riya Mukherjee.

RRR was released in theatres on 24 March 2022. The film will start streaming on ZEE5 and Netflix from June 5. The movie which was made on a budget of 550 crores has already grossed 500 crores to date.

A few days ago, the makers of the movie thanked all the fans for the response the film has received.

“It’s been 5 weeks and the roaring run is continuing… #RRRMovie Thank you for all the love", they tweeted.

