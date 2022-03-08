Makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda Introduce Women From Their Team as 'Powerhouses'

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming film Yashoda have shared a video that features the powerful women behind the making of their movie. Introducing some women from the cast and crew, the movie team wished more power to the ladies, whom they term as the ‘powerhouses’ of their project.

“Meet the powerhouses, the Women of #Yashoda. Here’s wishing more power to the strongest souls! #HappyWomensDay", the makers wrote, as they shared the video wishing the women on Women’s Day.

Advertisement

The pan-India, women-centric movie Yashoda stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, while actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in a pivotal role. Unni Mukandan will essay a lead role in the movie as well.

Billed as a science-fiction thriller, Yashoda is written and directed by director duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. It is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies. The technical team of Yashoda includes Mani Sharma and M. Sukumar as the music composer and the cinematographer, respectively.

Meanwhile, the actress has several projects in her kitty beside Yashoda. She has completed the shooting of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. Besides that, she will be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Apart from this, she is also going to appear in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars actors Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Advertisement

(With IANs inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.