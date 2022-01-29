Makers of Simbu's Next Films to Surprise Fans on His Birthday

Actor Silambarasan TR, popularly known as Simbu, will be turning 39 on February 3, 2022. Last year was a great one for him. He starred as a lead actor in the hit film Maanaadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu. Currently, he is busy shooting for director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and filmmaker Obeli N Krishna’s Pathu Thala. His fans are all set to get big surprises from the makers of both the films on his birthday.

Studio Green Production, the production house for Pathu Thala, has tweeted his birth date with a hashtag and Simbu fans are waiting for the surprise.

Advertisement

Reports suggest that the makers will release the first look poster of the movie Pathu Thala on February 3 on the occasion of actor Simbu’s birthday. The movie is a remake of a Kannada film and it will also feature Priyanka Bhavani Shankar and Gautham Karthik alongside Simbu.

Studio Green Production also conducted a poll on Twitter to know what should be released on February 3. A majority of voters on Twitter voted for Video.

Advertisement

According to media reports, the makers of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu will release the first track from the movie on Simbu’s birthday. Ace musician AR Rahman is the music composer for the movie. Apart from Simbu, the movie features Siddhi Idani as the female lead. Radhika Sarathkumar and Neeraj Madhav are playing crucial roles in the film.

Simbu was recently bestowed with an honorary doctorate from Vels University. He dedicated his honour to Tamil cinema and his parents.

Simbu was last seen in time loop-based political thriller Maanaadu. The film received its tremendous response at the box office and on OTT.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.