Makers of Tejashree Pradhan's Anya Lock Release Date. Details Inside

The makers of Tejashree Pradhan and Atul Kulkarni-starrer Anya have locked the release date for the film. The first-time director Simmi Joseph’s upcoming film is all set to hit screens on June 10. The film, which has already created a buzz on the internet, also stars Prathamesh Parab, Yashpal Sharma, Govind Namdev, Bhushan Pradhan, and Raima Sen, who have made their mark in Hindi and Bengali cinema, also have prominent roles in the film.

Tejashree, all elated to share the news, posted a poster of the film and wrote, “F.I.N.A.L.L.Y. Release date: 10th June 2022"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the upcoming Marathi film has garnered rave reviews from two film festivals — the Toronto Independent Festival and Global Indian International Film Festival. Moreover, the film has won two awards — Best Film at the Elvisbenn Film Festival in Sweden, Best First Time Director, and Best Picture at the Falcon International Film Festival in London (June Edition 2021).

Talking about Anya, the upcoming film sheds light on the issue of human trafficking. Producer Shelna K. And Simmy have produced the film in collaboration with Capitolwoods under the banner of Initiative Films.

The film, written and directed by Simmi Joseph, has the potential to capture the attention of everyone by commenting on an important topic. Simmi is a well-known director in Southern cinema. Anya marks her first Marathi directorial. Mahendra Patil has written the dialogues of the drama.

Advertisement

Cinematography has been handled by DOP Sajjan Kalathil, while Rohit Kulkarni scored the background music. Nandu Achrekar, Rabin, and Raju are the associate directors for the film, while Shekhar Ujjainwal has worked as the production designer. The costume design is by Nilam Shetty and the choreography is by Sabha Mayuri. Thanuj has compiled this film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.