The shooting for Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, Leo, is in full swing. The entire team of Leo has currently set camp in the beautiful valleys of Kashmir, where the current schedule of filming is being held. The schedule started after the Kodaikanal schedule was wrapped up and is expected to last for 15 days.

Recently, some pictures and clips from the Kashmir shooting schedule somehow got leaked and made their way onto the internet. In a leaked video, Vijay can be seen walking amid a traffic jam in a crisp white shirt. This has left the producers miffed and they have issued a warning to fans and the media to not circulate the leaked images.

The alert was released by a technological security firm on behalf of the Leo production house. “Refrain from sharing the leaked pics/videos taken from the shooting spot of Actor Vijay’s Leo aka Thalapathy67. The infringing links will be removed immediately without any further warning," the firm said in a tweet.

Additionally, certain Vijay fan clubs asked people not to circulate filming location videos. Leo has a huge star cast of Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Sandy, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Myshkin, Matthew Thomas, and Arjun Sarja. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film, which went on floors on January 2, is slated to release on October 19 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.

There are also unconfirmed reports that a top Telugu star will also join the cast of Leo in an extended cameo. While it is left to speculations as to who it can be, some believe it to be RRR star Ram Charan.

During the Vikram movie’s promotions, Lokesh had already stated that he and Ram Charan will be working together on a Telugu/Tamil bilingual film in the future, and people think it may culminate into a cameo in Leo. However, these are mere speculations and there has been no official confirmation of this yet.

