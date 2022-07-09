Makers of Vaadivaasal to Release Behind-The-Scenes Clip From Film on Suriya's Birthday

The fans of Tamil star Suriya are in for a whammy on the actor’s birthday this year. Reportedly, to wish the actor on his birthday, the makers of Vaadivaasal have planned to unveil a video of the test shoot of the film on July 23, which marks Suriya’s birthday. However, makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

The video will likely showcase behind-the-scenes from the test shoot.

Earlier in April this year, a test shoot of Vaadivaasal was held on the outskirts of Chennai, from which pictures of Suriya posing with the bull had gone viral.

Meanwhile, after wrapping the shoot of his tentatively titled film Suriya 41 with director Bala, the actor will start working for Vaadivaasal, which is directed by Vetrimaaran.

Vaadivaasal, which is termed to be the most awaited project, marks the first-time collaboration of Suriya and Vetrimaran.

The movie is based on a Tamil book of the same name written by C.S. Chellappa is co-produced by Zee Studios and Kalaipuli S Thanu under his home banner of V Creations. The music of the film is scored by GV Prakash. The novel is about the popular bull sport Jalikattu.

Speaking of Suriya, the actor’s latest outing Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which was released in theatres on March 10, had a successful run at the box-office

On the professional front, he has multiple projects in the pipeline. To name a few, the actor has signed on dotted lines for projects with directors Siva, TJ Gnanavel, Sudha Kongara, and R Ravikumar. Moreover, it is also expected that the Jai Bheem actor will shake hands with director Lokesh Kanagaraj next year for Vikram 3.

