Makers Of Vikram Drop New Promo Featuring Panchathanthiram Cast And It's Awesome

Just a week away from the grand release of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, the makers of the action entertainer are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the word reaches everyone. Recently, a new promo featuring the evergreen Panchatanthiram cast promoting Vikram has been shared by the makers to keep the buzz around the film alive.

For the promo, the Panchatanthiram cast reunited after two decades to promote Kamal Haasan-starrer. The latest promo of Vikram features the comedy flick Panchatanthiram’s lead actors -Jayaram, Yugi Sethu, Ramesh Arvind, and Sriman, who are friends of Kamal Haasan in the film, re-enacting the iconic conference call scene from the classic, directed by KS Ravikumar.

Vikram’s director Lokesh Kangarajan, sharing the promo via his Twitter handle wrote, “Glad to see my most favourite #Panchatanthiram gang back in action… It’s not Ram it’s #Vikram"

Cult classic Panchatanthiram, which was released in 2002, opened to rave reviews and emerged as a blockbuster hit. Written by Kamal Haasan and Crazy Mohan, the film featured Kamal Haasan, Jayaram, Ramesh Aravind, Sriman, Yugi Sethu, Simran, and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. In addition, the film also has Urvashi, Aishwarya, Sanghavi, Vidhya Venkatesh, Devayani, and Nagesh playing important roles.

Coming to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s promising action thriller, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles along with Shivani Narayanan, and Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in supporting roles.

Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, the music and background score for the film have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Vikram is set to release in worldwide theatres on June 3.

On the work front, Kamal Hassan has Indian 2 directed by S. Shankar. Bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions, Indian 2 is a sequel to S Shankar’s 1996 film Indian.

