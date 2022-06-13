Makers of Vikram Planning to Remake Film in Hindi and Telugu?

Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram has been performing brilliantly at the box office, making the superstar’s return to the silver screen after four years worthwhile for the fans. The film has minted Rs 250 crore so far and is still going strong at the ticket window. Apart from Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil played important roles in the film.

Not to forget, Suriya, who was in the film for 10 minutes, connected Vikram to Kathi, the 2019 Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial starring Karthi. Amid the cheer for the Kamal Haasan-starrer, the latest buzz is that the makers are planning Hindi and Telugu remakes of the film.

The remake reports gained momentum after megastar Chiranjeevi recently organised a success party for Vikram. At the celebrations, apart from Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan were also present.

Have a look at the image:

“Absolute joy, celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night. What an intense & thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More Power to you!" Chiranjeevi tweeted, sharing the picture.

And now, while the rumour is rife about the possible remakes of Vikram in Telugu and Hindi, there’s been no official confirmation from the makers. Only time will tell if we will see Vikram made in other languages.

