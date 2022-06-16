Makers of Vishnu Unnikrishnan's Kuri Lock Release Date; Know More

Kuri, a family suspense thriller, starring Vishnu Unnikrishnan in the role of a police officer for the first time, will hit theatres on July 8. Written and directed by KR Praveen, the film is produced by Kokers Media & Entertainment.

The shooting for the film was done in locales of Idukki’s Vandiperiyar region. In addition to Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Surabhi Lakshmi playing the characters Dilip Kumar and Betsy respectively, the film stars Surabhi Lakshmi, Vinod Thomas, Sagar Soorya, Pramod Velayanad, Chala Pali, Vishnu Govindan, and Aditi Ravi in significant roles.

Santhosh C Pillai will be handling the camera for Kuri, while, Rashin Ahammed is in charge of the editing department. Vinu Thomas is the music director and BK Harinarayanan will pen down the lyrics of the songs in Kuri.

The rest of the technical crew of Kuri includes Project Designer - Noble Jacob, Art Director - Rajeev Kovilakam, Dialogue - Harimohan G., Costume - Sujith Mattannur, Makeup - Jitesh Poiya, Sound Design - Vaishakh Shobhan & Arun Prasad, Casting Director - Sharan SS - Chief Associate Director. Prakash K. Madhu.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan was last seen in the Malayalam film Randu. On the work front, the actor has multiple promising projects in the pipeline, including Sabash Chandra Bose, Anuradha Crime No.59/2019, Eeyal, Shalamon, and Marathakam.

In other news, Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Thallumala has been encircled with good buzz ever since it went on floors. Recently, the makers of the film postponed the release date and announced that the movie will now arrive in theatres on August 12.

The Khalid Rahman directorial casts Shine Tom Chacko, Sharafudheen, Lukman, Vineeth Kumar, Johny Antony, and Binu Pappu among others. The upcoming film is produced by Ashiq Usman.

