The first-look poster of the Malayalam film Kallanum Bhagavathiyum has been released under the banner of the East Coast via actor Unni Mukundan’s Facebook page. The film, with Vishnu Unnikrishnan in the lead role, will also feature actors like Anusree and Mokksha who will be playing important roles in the film.

The film is directed by East Coast Vijayan and the script for the film has been written by KV Anil. The music has been composed by Ranjin Raj, while Santosh Varma has written the lyrics.

The Malayalam film will also feature an ensemble cast of Salim Kumar, Johnny Antony, Prem Kumar, Rajesh Madhav, Srikanth Murali, Jayashankar, Nobby, Jaiprakash Kullur, Jayan Cherthala, Jayakumar and Mala Parvathy, among others.

Advertisement

Vishnu Unnikrishnan has been in the Malayalam industry for several years. He began his acting career in the film industry way back in 2003. He was widely appreciated for his role in films like his last venture Vedikkettu which was released in the first week of February this year. His other notable films include Margamkali and I Am a Disco Dancer, for which he wrote the script.

Moksha, on the other hand, will be debuting in the Malayalam film industry with Kallanum Bhagavathiyum. She has previously worked in films like Karma, Switzerland and last year she was part of Lucky Lakshman.

The film Karma’s story revolves around a girl who lives with her mother in Kodi owning a guest house. Her other film Switzerland is about a middle-class family that tries to save for a trip to Switzerland.

The film for which the poster was released recently is being awaited with much anticipation. Some of the other well-known films of director Vijayan include Mohabbat which was released in 2011 and Novel which was a 2008 Malayalam romantic drama film revolving around the life of a successful writer who shares his life with a journalist.

Read all the Latest Movies News here