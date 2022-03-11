'Makes You Cry, Feel the Pain': Riteish Deshmukh Loves Nagraj Manjule's Jhund

Marathi director Nagraj Manjule’s long-awaited film Jhund, starring Amitabh Bachchan, hit the big screens on March 4 and has been garnering positive reviews. Actors and directors, while praising Nagraj Manjule, have even said that the film should go to the Oscars.

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh, all impressed with the film, tweeted a word of appreciation for Jhund. Posing in front of the film’s standee, the actor in his tweet urged the fans to go and watch the movie in the cinema hall, “Please do yourself a favour and watch #Jhund on the big screen."

Meanwhile, calling Nagraj Manjule “the bestest director in the country", Riteish wrote, “he makes you cry, cheer, feel the pain, the euphoria and most importantly he makes you think of two Indias divided by a compound wall."

In another tweet, Riteish wrote, “@SrBachchan Sir, you are so so awesome in the movie. Your silences speak volumes. It’s a joy seeing you on screen in this avatar."

Elaborating further, he ended the tweet with, “Every actor is pitch-perfect, kudos to the casting team. @AjayAtulOnline have hit this one out of the park - Wakada Tikada - hit #BhushanKumar."

Along with Bollywood actors, many Marathi actors such as Subodh Bhave, Siddharth Jadhav, Jitendra Joshi, and Kedar Shinde have also applauded Nagraj Manjule’s movies.

In addition to Amitabh Bachchan, Jund stars Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in the lead roles. The star cast of the movie is also being appreciated. The duo of Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar was seen together again on the occasion of this movie.

Even in Sairat, these two had won hearts with their acting.

