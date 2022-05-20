Makeup Artist Dikshita Jindal Transforms Herself Into Jethalal In Latest Reel

Makeup artist Dikshita Jinda has shared a fresh reel in which she has transformed herself into one of the most cherished TV characters in the country. Any guesses? We are talking about our all-time favourite Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

This female makeup artist is famous for her transformation videos on Instagram. And recently, she transformed herself into Jethalal. She has a huge fan following of around 1,86,000 followers on her Instagram handle.

The video was posted on May 17 and the caption of the video said, “I heard you all asked for Jethalal? Well, wish granted." Fans went crazy over that video. In just four days, the video was played 2,56,000 times and more than 28,000 people liked the clip.

Not just that, more than 800 people already commented on her video. You won’t be able to stop appreciating this girl’s talent after seeing the video.

Let us tell you that this wasn’t the first time she transformed herself.

Recently, she recreated the look of Anupam Kher after the release of The Kashmir Files. She was looking the same as the actor. More than 50,000 people liked the video, and it has 6,58,000 views now.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a popular comedy show on television, has been in the headlines after several sources indicated that the show’s main character, Jethalal’s best buddy and firefighter Tarak Mehta, aka Shailesh Lodha, was leaving the show.

