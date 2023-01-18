'Making a Film No Joke': Varisu Director Vamshi Paidipally Throws Shade At Critics

Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay locked horns with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu on Pongal. The film has already broken box office records held by Vijay’s previous film Beast and is having a glorious theatrical run. While Vijay’s fans have loved the film, critics have not shown the same level of enthusiasm. The movie has had a mixed critical reception and some aspects of the movie have been criticised, with some even comparing it with a TV serial.

The criticism seems to have not gone down well with director Vamshi Paidipally, who lashed out at the critics in his latest interview. He asked the critics to not degrade TV serials as they are a source of entertainment for thousands of people. He also posed some questions to them. He asked critics if they knew the amount of hard work and dedication put into making a film. “There are so many sacrifices that a filmmaker is making every day. Making a film is no joke," he was heard saying. The video of his comments is now going viral.

He also said that the team could only care about the efforts, adding the results were not in their hands. Vamshi also went on to talk about the hard work actor Vijay puts in to rehearse his dance steps and dialogues.

However, Vamsi’s words have also been met with a mixed reactions. Some felt he was being rude unnecessarily and said glorifying hard work does not compensate for a mediocre film. Some took offence, saying that every working person in the world works hard and it is not just the cine stars. Others supported Vamshi saying critics were too harsh on the movie.

