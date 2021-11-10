'Making International, Soul Hindustani': Shreyas Talpade on Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi

Actor Shreyas Talpade is all praises for director Rohit Shetty for his latest movie Sooryavanshi. Shreyas recently went to watch Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi with his Marathi TV show Majhi Tujhi Reshimgat team. The actor has shared a post on social media.

Shreyas wrote that Rohit is best for a reason as he clearly understands his audience and delivers the movies as per their needs.

The actor wrote, “@itsrohitshetty you truly are the best for a reason. Not only do you love your audience but you understand them, care for them and you always want to give them the best."

He added that his entire team Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath loved the film and expressed, “the making of it is so international, the soul of the film is completely Hindustani 🙌🏻"

Advertisement

IG Post Link:

In the note, Shreyas further thanked Rohit Shetty for making an entertainer like Sooryavanshi. He further wrote, “We have all grown up watching masala entertainers. Thank you for keeping them alive for us and making them even bigger and better!"

Towards the end of the note, Shreyas congratulated the entire team of the film including Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Gulshan Grover, and veteran actor Jackie Shroff.

In the photos and video shared by the actor, the entire team of the series was present along with Anand Kale, Sheetal Kshirsagar, director Ajay Mayekar, Deepti Talpade. The video features the whole team enjoying the song Alia re Alia from the movie.

For those who don’t know, Shreyas has been a part of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise.

Speaking of Sooryavanshi, the story revolves around DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Mumbai. As an officer, he puts his job first and hence struggles to prove his love for his family.

He tries to uncover the deadliest terrorist threat that the city has seen, he loses his parents in the Mumbai bomb blast. Finding Bilal and Omar Hafeez, the masterminds behind the blast is his life’s goal. He gets the threat of a big bomb blast in Mumbai again, after which Sooryavanshi literally goes to great lengths to thwart the plot. He gets the support of Singham and Simba. The movie is getting a good response.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.