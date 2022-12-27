Malaika Arora and Amrita Get Into a Heated Argument After Former Accuses Sister of 'Hiding' From Her

In the recent episode of Moving In With Malaika, the actress got into a heated argument with her sister, Amrita Arora. It all started after Amrita decided to go on a vacation with her family and cancelled her Christmas plans with her sister. This left Malaika upset and disappointed.

“I am sitting here, decorating the house, doing a Christmas lunch, wanting to plan all of this and you are not available. What pisses me off is you didn’t even tell me," Malaika told Amrita. However, the Kambakkht Ishq actress claimed that she had informed Malla about her plans. Later, when Malaika went for lunch with Seema Sajdeh, she learned that Amrita will not be joining them in Goa for their New Year vacation. This made Malaika even more upset and she was left teary-eyed.

Meanwhile, in Tuesday’s episode, we will see the two sisters getting into a massive argument over the same. In the preview of the episode, we saw Malaika confronting her sister for cancelling plans and not informing her about it. “Any reason you are hiding out?" Malaika asked. To this, Amrita replied by saying that she just needs some time for herself. “I just think sometimes you can be a bit of a pushover. You just think you can say things and get away with it. We’ve to all be on board with us being picked on. If things are done to you, all hell would break loose," Amrita said and asked Malla to move out of her room.

This is not the first time that Malaika and Amrita get into an argument in the former’s reality show. Earlier, Amrita was also seen expressing disappointment with Malaika’s stand-up comedy. “You could have called me up and asked me if I’m ok. You cannot throw someone under the bus, saying it was because of standup," Amrita had said.

