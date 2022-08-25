Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan Reunite As They See Off Their Son Arhaan At The Airport

Malaika Arora and her former husband Arbaaz Khan reunited once again on Wednesday night to bid adieu to their son Arhaan Khan, who recently visited India for a vacation. The former couple was seen hugging Arhaan before he headed off to catch his flight. A short glimpse of the same was shared by the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani social media wherein Malaika, Arbaaz and Arhaan were seen engaging in a conversation at the airport. While Malaika was snapped in her uber-cool blue shorts and shirt, Arbaaz wore a shirt with beige trousers.

The video left netizens completely impressed. Fans were quick to flood the comment section with compliments. “Looks good, even though they are divorced," one of the comments read. Another social media user wrote, “better happily divorced than unhappily married!" One of the netizens also appreciated their efforts of co-parenting and shared, “Sensible parents, unlike stupid egoistic ones."

For those unaware, Arhaan left India in August last year for his higher studies. However, he often visits his parents.

Earlier, Malaika revealed that her son is currently studying cinema. “My son is studying cinema, but he’s too young. It’s too early to say what he eventually plans to follow. At his age, he needs to explore all his options, make his share of mistakes and learn from them." While revealing that she and Arbaaz have no plans of spoon-feeding Arhaan and want him to learn through his own mistakes," she told TOI.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan tied the knot in the year 1998. They were together for over 18 years but announced their separation in March 2016. Post this, in May 2017, the former duo officially got divorced. They are now co-parenting their son Arhaan. Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor, whereas Arbaaz is in a relationship with the Italian model Giorgia Andriani.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen as a judge in the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. Prior to that, she made an appearance in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Whereas, Arbaaz last hosted the talk show Pinch 2 which saw guests like Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Farah Khan among others.

