Malaika Arora and Kubbra Sait Are Gym Partners; Sara Ali Khan Wins the Athleisure Game Again

Our Bollywood celebs take their fitness and workout routine very seriously and it is no secret. Out of the many actors, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are few who are spotted quite often going to their yoga and pilates classes. Actress Kangana Ranaut too is often clicked on her way to her pilates class. Recently, Esha Gupta and Khushi Kapoor were also snapped on their way to their respective yoga classes.

Take a look at their photos:

Malaika Arora who is a fitness freak and gives fashion goals simultaneously was clicked at Bandra, Mumbai on Wednesday, November 24. Along with her was Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait. Malaika was wearing a casual crop top paired with shorts. She had her hair neatly tied in a ponytail. Kubbra, on the other hand, wore a sweatshirt paired with pink pants.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan made a statement with her athleisure. She had the words, ‘Empower Women’ written on her white crop top. She gave her ever charming smile to the paparazzi. Sara is often clicked with her good actor-friend Janhvi Kapoor on their way to Pilates. Their workout videos are a hit on social media.

Kangana Ranaut was photographed on her way to her pilates session. She was wearing a casual white tee. She accessorised her looks with a pair of sunglasses. The actress was clicked while she was walking towards her car. She even stopped and posed for the pap. The actress is currently working on her maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru.

Actress Esha Gupta and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, too, was clicked on their ways to their respective pilates classes.

Whose fashion statement did you like the most?

