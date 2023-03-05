Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Arrive in Style at Rhea Kapoor’s Birthday Bash; Sonam, Bhumi Attend Too

Sonam Kapoor’s sister and renowned Bollywood film producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor rang in her 36th birthday yesterday. The star kid, who is the second daughter of senior Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and his wife, designer Sunita Kapoor, celebrated her birthday at an intimate bash that was held in Mumbai on Saturday night. Rhea Kapoor’s lowkey birthday bash was attended by her family members and a very few close friends from the Hindi film industry, including Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, and others.

Popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted a video of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora arriving at the bash. While Malaika Arora looked stunning in a yellow short dress, Arjun Kapoor donned an all-black attire for the bash. The duo was seen arriving at Rhea’s bash together. Arjun covered his face with his hands when the paparazzi tried to click his pictures, while Malaika looked on. Also spotted in Rhea Kapoor’s birthday bash were Sonam Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar along with sister Samiksha Pednekar.

Advertisement

Rhea Kapoor’s elder sister and popular actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked stylish in an all-black look, as she arrived at the birthday bash of her dear sister. The new mommy opted for a black top, which she paired up with matching black trousers and an oversized blazer for the night. Sonam completed her look with a free hairdo, minimal make-up, and no accessories look.

Speaking of the guests, sisters Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar were also spotted at Rhea’s low key birthday bash. Bhumi chose an oversized black shirt for the occasion, which she paired with printed black trousers and a matching scarf.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora became a talk of the internet after the Two States star hid his face after watching the paparazzi. Netizens took to the comments section to react to Arjun hiding his face. One of the fans wrote, “They don’t want to be photographed please don’t do it!," another commented, “Love is in the air ❤️."A third fan commented,"😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥."

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower each other with affection and praises on social media.

Read all the Latest Movies News here