Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Snapped At Airport In Uber Cool Looks; Heading For Another Vacation?

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora never fail to rule headlines for several reasons. The loveable duo are often spotted together cozying up to each other at Bollywood parties and events. Not only that, the lovebirds are also fond of taking breaks from their hectic schedule and flying to exotic locations for vacations. While the two actors recently visited Paris to spend some quality time together, looks like they are now heading for another vacation.

On Saturday, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived at the Mumbai airport separately. They chose casuals for their airport looks and made heads turn with their style. Malaika was seen sporting a grey body-hugging tank top which she paired with pitch-black bell bottom jeans. To complete her look, she wore black heels and carried a black leather bag. Her sunglasses complimented the diva’s minimal makeup persona. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor sported a black t-shirt along with jeans of the same colour. The Ek Villain Returns actor even accessorised his look with gold-tinted sunglasses and a blingy chain. He also adorned a luxurious watch on his right hand. It’s safe to say the couple looked extremely adorable as they smiled ear-to-ear for the paps.

Last month, the couple spent a romantic holiday in Paris, France on the occasion of Arjun Kapoor’s 37th birthday. The duo kept their fans updated with cute pictures and videos from their leisurely escapade.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor’s much-awaited film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ alongside a stellar cast of John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani finally hit the silver screens on Friday. Directed by Mohit Suri, the psychological action crime thriller is a sequel to Ek Villian which originally starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie collected 7.15 crore at the Box office on its opening day.

