Malaika Arora Asks 'Who’s A Better Poser’ As She Posts Adorable Pic With Pet Casper

Malaika Arora is one of the most loved divas of Bollywood. She often creates buzz due to her social media posts, beautiful looks, and more. Talking about social media, Arora is very active on Instagram. From sharing no-makeup selfies to cooking videos, workout selfies and more, her Instagram posts have been a delight to her fans and followers. Those who follow her, are also aware of Malaika’s love for her pet pooch Casper. She even treats her fans to adorable pictures with her little bundle of joy.

On Saturday, the dancing diva dropped another cute picture of herself with her doggo, after doing her ‘mommy duties’ and it is all things adorable. It sees Malaika dressed in a trendy tracksuit as she holds Casper in her lap. Malaika is seen wearing a pair of black shades and a make up free look as she poses for a picture in an elevator.

Advertisement

Along with the picture, Malaika penned a sweet caption. She wrote, “When did my baby casper get this big ???? #whoscarryingwhohome #mommyduties❤️( p.s who’s a better poser ????)."

Check the post here:

Smitten by the cute picture, Farah Khan took to the comments section and wrote, “Awwwwwww he s carrying u dfntly."

Nimrat Kaur too dropped a couple of heart emoticons.

Scores of fans too dropped heart and fire emoticons as they loved the picture.

Advertisement

Well, Malaika is an avid social media user and she often drops glimpses of her personal and professional lives by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, the actress celebrated her beau Arjun Kapoor’s birthday in Paris and shared their PDA filled photographs for fans.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official in 2019. Recently, the rumours of Malaika and Arjun planning to get married soon also made headlines. However, the actor reacted to it in a cryptic way and dropped a note on his Instagram stories where he talked about how others seem to know more about his life than he does. “Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do," he wrote.

Advertisement

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while now. The couple made their relationship official in 2019 when they stepped out together at the screening of India’s Most Wanted. The couple often posts pictures and videos of each other, showering each other with love.

Earlier this year, rumours went wild suggesting that the couple had parted ways. However, Arjun swiftly shut the rumours down with a post on Instagram. Sharing a picture with Malaika, Arjun wrote, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all".

On the work front, Arjun is preparing for the release of his upcoming movie Ek Villain 2. The actor has been sharing posters to tease the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.