Malaika Arora's 'Baby Boy' Arhaan Khan Turns 20, Flaunts Bulging Biceps in Goofy Birthday Pics

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan turns 20 today, November 9. On the special occasion, doting mom Malaika Arora took to social media to share a series of pictures of the youngster alongside a heart-warming note. From childhood days to special moments with family, the new post traces Arhaan’s transition from a lively child to a funky teenager and now a grown man as he enters his youth. In one photo, little Arhaan can be seen making a funny face as the camera captures him.

In another, he enjoys a fun underwater swimming session. However, a photo of him flaunting his bulging biceps grabbed everyone’s attention. Meanwhile, Malaika’s personal gallery also gives fans a glimpse of his cordial time with mother and aunt Amrita Arora and pet Casper in their lavish home. While sharing the photographs, Malaika called Arhaan a ‘momma’s boy’ and added, “My baby boy is a grown-up man today… but will always be my baby. Happy birthday my Arhaan." Take a look at the post here:

For those unaware, Arhaan Khan has moved abroad to pursue his higher education. It was back in August 2021, when Malaika confirmed the news with an emotional farewell post before the youngster began a whole new chapter of his life. Sharing a picture of the mother-son daughter standing on the balcony of what appears to be their society, Malaika added that she is proud of the youngster. She wrote, “As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, and new experiences …all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings and fly and soar and live all your dreams… miss you already."

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, who tied the knot in 1998, welcomed Arhaan into their lives three years after the wedding. The couple announced their separation back in 2016 and legally divorced each other in 2017. The two, who are currently co-parenting their son, amicably have also moved on in their lives. Currently, Malaika Arora is dating actor Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz Khan is in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani.

