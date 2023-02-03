When it comes to pulling off a flawless gym look, nobody else does it better than the OG Malaika Arora. The model and actress who is quite particular about her fitness can often be spotted hitting the gym for a rigorous workout. Fans who look up to her are always in for a treat because Malaika promotes a healthy lifestyle on a regular basis. Similarly, Kim Sharma is also quite popular with her fans as she enjoys a huge social media following and also pays attention to her fitness. Hence, it was no surprise for the paparazzi when the two ladies of tinsel town were spotted heading for a quick workout.

On Friday, Malaika Arora and Kim Sharma were captured by the paparazzi outside Diva Yoga in Bandra. Malaika looked gym-ready in an olive-green athleisure and her hair tied in a neat ponytail. On the other hand, Kim Sharma rocked a printed yoga pants and white top. She also wore aviators and exuded trendy vibes.

Recently, Malaika Arora had attended her sister Amrita Arora’s birthday bash where she was papped with her beau and actor Arjun Kapoor. However, it was her attire that had grabbed the eyeballs of social media users. Many had even called Malaika’s outfit similar to that of social media sensation Uorfi Javed.

Meanwhile, speaking of Malaika, the actress was last seen grooving to the peppy song Aap Jaisa Koi in Ayushman Khurrana’s An Action Hero. She was also a part of a show titled Moving In With Malaika where she threw light on her glamorous life, the incessant trolling she faces, and her relationship with Ishaqzaaade actor Arjun Kapoor. Many B-town celebs including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farah Khan, and Nora Fatehik also graced the show, which aired on Disney+Hotstar. As for Kim Sharma, she is notably known for her work in films like Fida, Godfather, Magadheera, Yagam and several others.

