Malaika Arora Calls Beau Arjun Kapoor Sensitive, Says 'That Reflects his Upbringing'

In an interview, Malaika Arora called her beau Arjun Kapoor her best friend. She also revealed that she is calmer now and she is able to channelise her energy better.

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 11:42 IST

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating each other for a long time now.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor never shy away from being vocal about their relationship. From frequent posts of their vacations and outings together to showering praise on each other during their interviews, the couple never fails to express their love for each other. Now, in a recent interview, the actress opened up about her beau and called him her best friend. She also revealed that she is calmer now and she is able to channelise her energy better.

She told Mid-Day, “I am far more calm now. I used to be irritable and angry, and was easily triggered. I am not that person anymore. I am able to channelise my energy better. In the past, I couldn’t accomplish half of the things I sought out in a day, but now I can utilise my 24 hours well. I feel I have a lot in me to give, as a person."

The actress added that Arjun is a progressive and sensitive human being. Talking about her actor-beau, she added, “He is a progressive, and sensitive human being and that reflects his upbringing, and his growth, as a person. I am lucky to have someone who understands me. More than anything else, he is my best friend."

Meanwhile, the actress kickstarted the new year with her beau Arjun Kapoor and their close friends. Planting a kiss on Arjun Kapoor’s cheek, Malaika shared a dreamy black and white photo. They were seen having a moment under the fairy lights. She captioned the photo, “Hello 2023 ❤️… Love and light." Fans cannot stop gushing about the photo and dropped in heartfelt comments for the same.

On the work front, Malaika Arora made her OTT debut with her first reality show, Moving in With Malaika. With the show the actress gave a glimpse of her personal life, her relationship with her close friends and all things in between.

January 03, 2023
January 03, 2023
