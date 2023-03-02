Home » News » Movies » Malaika 'Can’t Keep Calm' as It is Her Mom's Birthday, Kareena, Rhea Chakraborty, Others Shower Love

Malaika 'Can’t Keep Calm' as It is Her Mom's Birthday, Kareena, Rhea Chakraborty, Others Shower Love

Malaika Arora's industry friends and colleagues extended their warm wishes to the actress' mother Joyce on her birthday.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 11:46 IST

Mumbai, India

Malaika Arora's post for her mother
Malaika Arora's post for her mother

Malaika Arora is excited as her mother Joyce is celebrating her birthday today. The Bollywood diva took to social media to drop a couple of adorable photos of her mom and her sister Amrita Arora. In the first photo, the Arora sisters can be seen twinning with their mother in white. The second photo is a selfie clicked by Malaika’s mom where the latter is dressed in a cute bikini while the former is donning a white salwar. In the third photo, Joyce poses solo for the camera in a gorgeous yellow saree and the last picture in the series is a family photo.

Sharing it, the actress wrote, “Ok I can’t keep calm, today is my Momsy’s birthday …. Love you to the moon n back mom. ❤️❤️❤️ @joycearora #happy70th"

Advertisement

As soon as she dropped the post, her industry friends and colleagues took to the comment section to extend their warm wishes to Joyce. Farah Khan wrote, “Happy birthday joyceyyyy" while Maheep Kapoor’s comment read, “Happy birthday to the sweetest @joycearora ❤️❤️❤️" Rhea Chakraborty added, “Happy birthday to her ❤️"

RELATED NEWS

Malaika’s close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story section to wish Joyce her birthday.

Kareena Kapoor wishes Malaika Arora’s mother

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora was recently seen in her reality show ‘Moving In With Malaika’. The show gave a glimpse into her personal life and her daily routine and brought the viewers closer to her true personality. It also featured her friends and family members.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: March 02, 2023, 11:45 IST
last updated: March 02, 2023, 11:46 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Uber Glam In Black Saree With Feather Pallu, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kriti Kharbanda Oozes Oomph In Colourful And Vibrant Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Looks In These Sexy Pics