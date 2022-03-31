Home » News » Movies » Malaika Arora Channels Her Mid-week ‘Mood’ with Latest Pic; Amrita Arora Says ‘Turn Down For What!’

Malaika Arora channels her mid week mood in latest picture. (Image credits: Instagram)
Malaika Arora took to Instagram and shared a post channelling her mid-week mood. Amrita Arora commented on the post saying, "Turn down for what?"

Entertainment Bureau| Trending Desk
Updated: March 31, 2022, 17:00 IST

Malaika Arora knows how to beat the mid-week blues. While many feel monotonous with the daily routine, Malaika focuses on staying happy and energetic every day. Beating the mid-week boredom, Malaika has shared a happy picture of herself on her social media profile.

Taking to Instagram, the fitness enthusiast shared a picture of herself. In the photo, we can see her relaxing on a couch in activewear. She can be seen donning a peach jacket and shorts paired with a white top. To accessorize her look, she wore a silver chain and gold bracelet. Malaika completed her look with white shoes. In the snap, Malaika seems happy as she poses for the camera by giving funky expressions and making a victory sign with her hands.

The actress captioned her photo by writing, “Mood."Celebrities including Karishma Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora reacted to Malaika’s cool picture. While Karishma commented, “Big Mood," Amrita dropped a queen’s crown emoticon and wrote,"Turn down for what!!!"

The comments section of Malaika’s post was flooded with heart and fire emoticons. Fans called her “gorgeous, beautiful" and “hot."

Previously, Malaika dropped a lazy Wednesday look on her Instagram stories.

Earlier in the day, the paparazzi spotted Malaika With a no make-up look and hair tied in a bun. Malaika looked beautiful as always in a monochrome checked dress.

Malaika Arora was spotted in Bandra. (Image credits: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika seems busy on a phone call. (Image credits: Instagram)

The actress walked was seen donning a blue chequered dress. (Image credits: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika never fails to impress her fans with her jaw-dropping snaps. Malaika’s trip to the US caught the attention of the internet because of the glamourous looks she carried to various events in the country. She turned heads in a hot red midi dress, a white gown, a pink boss lady suit.

On the work front, Malaika is currently working as a jury member on the TV reality show India’s Got Talent.

