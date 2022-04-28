Malaika Arora Confidently Flaunts Her Accident Scar in Latest Instagram Selfie, See Pic

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora had a rough start to this month as she got injured in a car accident on April 2. While she is still recovering, she has resumed work. On Thursday, the fitness freak shared a gorgeous selfie on her Instagram handle where she can be seen sipping juice. However, another thing that caught everyone’s attention was how confidently she was flaunting her forehead scar.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Not without my green juice full of goodness n collagen." Take a look at it:

Advertisement

For the unversed, her car met with an accident on April 2 night on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra. The actress was returning from Pune after attending a fashion show. She was rushed to the hospital where CT Scan was done and the actress was kept for observation. Malaika was discharged the next day.

In a recent interview, Malaika opened up about her ordeal and said she still gets flashes of that night. Talking to Mi Day, she said, “It’s not something I want to remember. Nor is it something that I can forget. Physically, I am recovering, but mentally, I feel that it doesn’t go away completely. Sometimes, if I am watching a movie that depicts an accident or shows blood, I get flashes that send shivers down my spine. I have to go through the process, and will eventually be able to move past it."

She shared that after the accident there was a time she was unsure whether she was alive or dead. She told the publication that she was in shock and her head was hurting following the collision. There was too much blood and too much commotion to understand what was happening, according to the actress.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.