Malaika Arora Denies That She Tries to Gain Attention, Says 'I Am Not Doing Anything to Bring...'

With each episode of Moving in With Malaika, Malaika Arora is putting herself out there more and revealing things about her previously unknown to her fans and followers. The recent episode was graced by her designer friend Vikram Phadnis and the two got into a serious conversation. Vikram asks Malaika whether there is anything in her life that she would regret years later. He adds that he has known her for 25 years and he has still not felt that it is up close and personal. He tells her that she likes all the noise around her.

To this, Malaika asks what noise and Vikram answers, “There is enough noise about you. You get out of a building, the way you walk, it’s noise. You attend a function, your outfit, there’s noise. Either you love that noise, or you are creating it yourself because you know it’s relevant." Malaika answers, “I am not doing anything to bring anything on. I don’t do anything of that sort, I am somebody who has never tried to gain attention, and you know that. I have never done that."

However, Vikram continues asking her questions along the same lines. Malaika claps back saying whether she should not wear makeup to lessen the noise around her but Vikram opines that there has been a change from what she was before.

Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan and her sister Amrita Arora also graced her show in one of the episodes. Arhaan revealed that his aunt Amrita is his second mom. “But I think she is promoting to take your spot. She is pushing for the top spot. I am just biased towards Ammu," he said. Arhaan smiled and said that he was just kidding. Malaika quipped that this is his way of irritating her and getting a reaction out of her.

Moving in With Malaika is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

