Malaika Arora Ditches The Pants For Sexy Shirt Dress, Greets Paparazzi With Big Smile | Watch Video

Trust Malaika Arora to add a bold twist to our mundane Tuesday. The actress-television personality was spotted heading out on Tuesday night but not before she posed for the cameras. For her night out, Malaika turned the temperatures up with her shirt dress.

The white shirt dress featured the name of the label she was wearing. Malaika ditched the pants, flaunting her toned legs for the shutterbugs. She completed her look with a pair of stylish gumboots and a chic sling bag. Malaika flashed her big smile for the cameras before she boarded her car and left.

Advertisement

Malaika recently returned from her trip to Georgia. She had been giving fans vacation goals by sharing pictures of the gorgeous view from her stay, and the food she relished. She revealed she feasted on traditional bread topped with melted cheese. “When in Georgia, khachapuri is a must," she said, sharing a picture of her meal.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

She also made headlines last month after she and Arjun Kapoor were spotted attending Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal’s wedding in Mumbai. She joined other stars such as Rhea Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, and Natasha Dalal. Pictures also revealed that Malaika and Arjun had a ball at the wedding. She also joined Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others for the couple’s pre-wedding bash where she was seen dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya with Arjun. Arjun and Malaika had shared posts dedicated to Arpita, welcoming her to the family.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is known for her dance performance to the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se. She has also appeared as a judge on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Supermodel Of The Year and India’s Got Talent.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here