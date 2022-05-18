Malaika Arora Documents ‘Happiness’ in This Candid Click with Mom, Sister Amrita Arora; See Photo

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is very close to her family. The actress often treats her fans to adorable glimpses of quality time with sister Amrita Arora and mom Joyce Polycarp. It is always a delight for Malaika’s fans to see her bond with her family. Currently, the actress is vacationing with Amrita and Joyce in the Himalayas. Documenting happiness with her closed ones, the actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a snap with them as she created memories during the exotic vacation.

In the click, we see Malaika smiling ear to ear as she takes a stroll amid a lush green location. We see Malaika, along with her mum Joyce and Amrita as the trio engages in a light-hearted conversation. The picture sees the trio twinning in white ensembles while they wore a rudraksha on their necks. It seems that the girl gang is up out a spiritual retreat. By taking a look at the photo, we can say that the mother-daughter team is enjoying their vacation to the fullest.

Taking to the captions, Malaika wrote, “Ananda = Happiness. I dont know what else to say. In a place that makes me happy, with the people that make me happy, there’s not much more I can ask for. Its rare that someone captures a picture so candid at a time so perfect that you just know this one’s going to go into the “Cant believe I am surrounded by so much love" pile.Home is Mum. ❤️ Home is US.Thank you @eastern.travels & @anandainthehimalayas."

Soon after the photo was shared, Malaika’s friends from the industry including Twinkle Khanna, Nimrat Kaur, Seema Khan, Mallika Bhat and others chimed into the comments section to drop heart emoticons.

Talking about her love life, the actress is currently in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. A report in BollywoodLife suggests that Arjun and Malaika have decided to tie the knot by the end of this year. “Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most do a winter wedding in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun both love winter weather and so they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding among friends and family," a source told the portal.

While Arjun Kapoor is 36, Malaika Arora is 48. Meanwhile, Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and has a son, Arhaan with him.

