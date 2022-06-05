Malaika Arora Drops Captivating Glimpses of 'Turkish Style Sunday’; Poses For Stunning Clicks

Malaika Arora is shelling out major travel goals with her pictures from Turkey! After teasing fans with pictures from Cappadocia and Antalya, the fashion icon dropped a slew of snaps from her delightful Sunday at the exoctic location and we are all for it. The model and VJ took to Instagram on Sunday and treated us to ravishing glimpses of her vacation at the breathtakingly beautiful location.

In the first snap posted by Malaika, we see her soaking in the sun in a breezy blue dress. The actress is seen cherishing the view of the location as she sits and poses for the click. Malaika is seen facing the camera. She looks gorgeous in low make-up and bold red lip shade. The actress had a pretty char, necklace on and add a hint of chic with a black cap. As we scroll further we catch a glimpse of the majestic view Malaika was enjoying. The actress is seen facing her back to the camera as she sits on the deck while enjoying the serene view of the deep blue sea and the bright sun.

In the last photo featured in the post, we see Malaika posing with her mom as they both sit on a yacht. Malaika looks uber chic as she puts on a white shirt over the designer blue dress, and added a pair of chunky shades to round off her look. Malaika flaunts her long legs as she poses with her mum amid the majestic view of a waterfall. The serene beauty of the majestic view will surely make you pack your bags and leave for a vacation. Alongside the photo, Malaika wrote," Sundaze Turkish style #hellotürkiye🇹🇷#turkishdelight."

Check the post here:

Soon after the pics were posted, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to drop fire and heart emoticons as they loved the pictures.

Well, this isn’t the first time Malaika has treated her fans to glimpses of her exotic vacation. A day before, Malaika had shared some stunning clicks from her getaway in Cappadocia, wherein she enjoyed Turkish Tea. The actor wore a gorgeous red dress, and she looked simply stunning. Malaika enjoyed her day out with her good friend, Preeta Sukhtankar. From looking at the ‘starry starry’ night sky, to enjoying Turkish Tea, Malaika appears to be enjoying the picturesque locations.

The actor, who has been proving her mettle in the entrepreneurial world, seems to be on a vacay mode, as she has been carving out time to escape to the cooler regions. In May, Malaika, along with sister Amruta Arora and mom Joyce Arora enjoyed an expedite in the mountains.

Are you getting inspired for a quick getaway to some cold destinations?

