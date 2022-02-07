Malaika Arora, Ex-Husband Arbaaz Khan Reunite to Drop Son Arhaan at Airport, Watch Video

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora reunited with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan for a brief moment to drop off their son Arhaan at the airport. The couple co-parent Arhaan after getting divorced in 2017. They were clicked by the paparazzi as they were seeing him off. The actress could be seen having a cordial discussion with her ex-husband. Later, Arhaan hugs his parents and other family members before bidding goodbye. He is studying at a college abroad

Advertisement

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1998 and welcomed Arhaan in 2002. They parted ways in 2017 but have maintained a cordial bond with each other. They often meet to spend time with their son. Malaika is now dating Arjun Kapoor whereas Arbaaz is seeing Giorgia Andriani.

On the work front, Malaika has been judging reality shows and was seen as a judge on Supermodel of the Year 2 with Anusha Dandekar and Milind Soman. She also judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. Before that, she made special appearances in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives as well as the cooking show Star Vs Food.

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun are currently one of the most loving couples in BTown. They have often been trolled for their age difference but the two love birds deal with the trolls with extreme dignity and prove every time, that they are unapologetically in love.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.