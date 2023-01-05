Malaika Arora Flaunts Curves in Mini Bodycon Dress With Plunging Neckline, Rhea Chakraborty Reacts

Our Bollywood celebrities always keep their fashion game on point. From the new-age actors to the ever-shining divas, their fashion picks set the internet on fire. While we adore our Bollywood celebs, it is Malaika Arora who never fails to impress us with her glamorous appearances. She simply loves her glam and glitzy ensembles. And her latest post says it all.

In her latest post, Malaika swore by the dazzling charm of an all-sequinned dress, which she was also seen donning in her show Moving In With Malaika. This time, she flaunted her curves in a mini bodycon dress featuring a plunging neckline and black stockings. To seal her look, she added a pair of black stilettos. Must we add, she looked absolutely gorgeous in it.

Advertisement

Since being shared, her post has received over one lakh likes. Malaika Arora is styled by Maneka Harisinghani in a Naeem Khan outfit. To top up the look is the subtle makeup by Meghna Bhutani. Minutes after she uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comments section. While some poured in compliments, others just could not take their eyes off her.

Maliaka Arora was last seen in Moving in with Malaika. The last episode of the show aired in the last week of 2022. The show, created by Malaika and Banijay Asia, aims to give us an exclusive and up-close look at the life of the Indian celebrity. The show featured various guests from the industry from Farah Khan to Karan Johar. Along with industry guests, the show also saw Maliaka’s sister Amrita Arora and son Arhaan Khan.

Previously, Malaika was seen as a judge in the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. Prior to that, she made an appearance in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives which featured Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here