Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Bangs in New Selfie After Getting Haircut, Take a Look

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora knows how to steal the limelight with her range of fashionable looks and style statements. Now, the actress has kickstarted August by treating herself to a new haircut. For a long time, she has been carrying her sleek hair with side flicks. Now, she has added a touch of bangs to her fluffy hair. Recently, she took to her Instagram story to show off her new hairstyle. In the new selfie shared by Malaika, the diva is seen relaxing leisurely in what appears to be a spotless white bathrobe. Flaunting her side profile to the camera, she also showcased her new fringes in front of her online family.

The quirky selfie was accompanied by a peppy caption that read, “Fringes benefits”. Take a look at the photo below:

This comes just days after Malika added a pinch of fitness to her Instagram feed with a Yoga video that saw her performing a range of exercises. Surprisingly, Maliaka wasn’t alone in the clip, she was accompanied by actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. While sharing the video, Malaika wrote, “Good morning and happy first Monday of the new month. Whether friendship day was yesterday or just around the corner there's no harm in celebrating it every day. And what better way to start this week than working out with a yoga BFF.”

She further explained that she loves working out with friends as it helps her push the limits. She continued, “I love working out with friends because, they help me push my limits, take on the difficult workouts, and give my yoga practice a positive boost. And for that, I am forever grateful.” Watch the video here:

On the professional front, Malaika is popular for joining the judging panel of multiple reality TV shows including India’s Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Ja, Supermodel of the Year, and more. She was last seen as a judge on India’s Best Dance alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

