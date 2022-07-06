Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Fitness As She Performs Handstand With Utmost Ease; Watch

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora’s incredible fitness level is not new to us. From pilates sessions to yoga, the actress does it all and has achieved an impressively toned physique doing that. Malaika also does not hesitate to take up challenges and duly shows off her skills through her social media handles. In the latest one, she jumped into a new trend and treated her fans with Instagram Reels.

In the clip, Malaika is seen putting her stunning flexibility and strength to display as part of the trend. She positions herself on a yoga mat and uses the wall to assist her form during the handstand. She maintains an impressive posture throughout and aces the pose through controlled movements. Having accomplished the task, Malaika then flaunts a smile at the end while showcasing her elegance in green colour sportswear. “Cannot not hop on this trend! Remix this reel and share your video with me," the caption reads.

Malaika’s trendy video went viral and amassed more than 1.6 lakh likes on her new post. As she asked her fans to join the trend, her admirers quickly flocked to the comment section with loads of love for the actress. “Fitness is everything, I am well inspired by you," a user wrote. Another highlighted how Malaika made the handstand look so easy with her fitness ability.

While the trend did not look so easy, Malaika still managed to perform it with ease. However, there were some for whom the challenge did not go that well. Commenting on Malaika’s video, model Gabriella Demetriades shared that she nearly broke her back trying the handstand. Replying to this, Malaika also wrote, “Let’s do it together."

Earlier this year, Malaika shared her fitness mantra with her fans. She revealed her diet which keeps her toned and emphasised that she tries to have a complete meal containing all the essential nutrients needed for a body.

