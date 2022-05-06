Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Curves and Ripped Abs in Sexy Crop T-shirt and Tiny Shorts; See Pics

Malaika Arora is known for her daring fashion choices. The actress always makes a style statement even if she steps out for a walk or to run errands. On Friday, she was spotted out and about in Mumbai in a black crop t-shirt that showcased her sculpted midriff.

Malaika teamed her tee with a pair of sexy tiny shorts that emphasised her toned legs. She complemented her look with a cap, holding a water bottle as she stepped out. The diva was clicked arriving at a Yoga studio in Bandra.

Earlier, Malaika Arora, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, took to her Instagram page to post several selfies that showed her chilling in the bed with no make-up on, flashing her million-dollar smile, and her scar which was a result of an accident she had met with around a month back. She captioned the post, “My kinda Sunday silly, goofy, lazy, happy #wearYourImperfections."

Well, she is indeed motivating us to wear our imperfections and embrace how we look naturally. She exudes simplicity in all the pictures and is still as much the glam diva as we see her at other times. Her outfit also looks perfect for the summer afternoon.

Malaika had met with a road accident at the expressway near Khapoli when she was returning from a fashion show in Pune. Talking about the accident, she had told Mid Day, “It’s not something I want to remember. Nor is it something that I can forget. Physically, I am recovering, but mentally, I feel that it doesn’t go away completely. Sometimes, if I am watching a movie that depicts an accident or shows blood, I get flashes that send shivers down my spine. I have to go through the process, and will eventually be able to move past it."

