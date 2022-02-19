Malaika Arora Flaunts Toned Body in Sexy Multi-Hued Bikini; See Pictures

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is an avid social media user and often treats her fan with her workout and fitness videos and gorgeous pictures. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram story section to give a glimpse of her weekend. She also flaunted her toned body in a sexy bikini. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a multi-coloured co-ord set and striking a stylish pose for the camera. Take a look at her post:

She also shared a couple of snaps showing us how she is spending her Saturday. In one of the photos, she shared a glimpse of her pancake with her pooch featuring in the frame. In another picture, she has placed cucumber slices on her eyes and is having a relaxing time.

Malaika recently posted a cute video in which she is seen celebrating her dog’s birthday. She gifted him a dog-friendly cake while asking how old he was. She posted a short video on Instagram and captioned it, “#happybirthday #mylove #birthdayboy #casper." The two of them seem to be having a lot of fun together which will make you smile.

Apart from this, on Valentine’s day, the actor shared a cute photo with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. In the post, the couple can be seen hugging each other. Captioning the post Malaika wrote, “Mine," and the internet went crazy over it. She also shared some snaps from her date night on the Instagram story with her main man Arjun.

Arjun, on the other hand, also shared a mushy pic on his Instagram, captioning it with Bill Withers song lyrics, “Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone/It’s not warm when she’s away/Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone/And she’s always gone too long/Anytime she goes away."

