Malaika Arora Flaunts Toned Legs in Thigh-High Slit Satin Dress, Sets the Fashion Bar High

Trust Malaika Arora to pull off any look be it ethnic, western or fusion. Her Instagram post is proof that she is a true-blue fashionista. The Bollywood diva, on Sunday, dropped a couple of more photos which prove her fashion game is still on top and is rock solid. Malaika can be seen dazzling in a hot pink, thigh-high slit dress as she posed for the camera. She is wearing a strapless dress and flaunting her toned legs in the photos.

Sharing them, she wrote, “MOOD…. 1,2, cha c,cha,cha…………"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is coming up with a reality show which will revolve around her family, friends and her work. She is set to give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations in the new show. It is also reported that the reality show will feature guest appearances from her friends and family who will spill the tea on her. Titled Moving in with Malaika, the show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 5.

On the personal front, Malaika also makes headlines for her relationship with her actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. They have been dating for some time and have been clicked together in public many times. The two never shy away from displaying their love for each other. Prior to this, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan. The couple tied the knot in 1998 and divorced in 2017 after 18 years of marriage.

They co-parent a son, Arhaan, together. Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor whereas Arbaaz is in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani. Malaika and Arbaaz are often spotted spending time with their son together. They were also seen dropping off their son at the airport a few weeks ago.

