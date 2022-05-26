Malaika Arora Gets Brutally Trolled For Wearing Revealing Bra At Karan Johar's Birthday Bash

Malaika Arora is no stranger to wearing a daring look, so it should come as no surprise that the Bollywood diva rocked a bra and an oversized jacket when she went out to Karan Johar’s birthday bash on Wednesday night.

Wearing a revealing lilac-wrapped satin Comer bralette, which skimmed her abs, and a pair of tiny shorts, Malaika showed off her sexy curves. She completed the outfit with a neon green cotton and silk-blend Carlton blazer. Her ensemble was from Alex Perry’s Spring Summer 2022 collection. Moreover, Malaika opted for hot pink platform pumps by Versace. However, this time it seems Malaika has failed to impress the fashion police, with netizens brutally trolling her for her “poor selection of clothes". One user wrote, “Overrated." Another one commented, “Dressing sense is fully third class".

Malaika had recently spoken about how women are always judged for the clothes they wear, but she said that she is not going to let unwarranted opinions change her dressing sensibilities. “I cannot live my life according to what people have to say about my hemline or my neckline. Dressing is a very personal choice. You may think a certain way but it may not be for me. I cannot dictate it to anybody and everybody. My personal choices should be my personal choices and vice-versa so I cannot sit in judgement and say, ‘Oh, why are you dressing a certain way?'" she told Bollywood Bubble.

Malaika often makes the headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. There have been reports doing the rounds that Malaika and Arjun are planning to tie the knot by the end of this year.

