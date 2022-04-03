Malaika Arora Gets Discharged From Hospital, Is Back Home After Car Accident

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has been discharged from the hospital a day after her car met with an accident. The actress is back home and is recovering.

As per the statement issued by Apollo Hospital last night, Malaika had no major injury. CT Scan was done and the actress was kept at the hospital only for observation. “Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine & she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night & will be discharged in the morning tomorrow," the statement read.

For the unversed, Malaika Arora’s car met with an accident on Saturday night on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra. The actress was returning from Pune after attending a fashion show.

Earlier, Malaika’s sister Amrita also told ETimes that, “Malaika is now getting better."

“The accident happened at the 38km point on Mumbai-Pune expressway which is an accident-prone area. Three vehicles rammed onto each other and all three vehicles have received damage. The motorists drove away immediately after the accident and hence what kind of injuries have been received is not clear. We are told that all have received very minor injuries," police inspector Shirish Pawar from Khopoli police station had said.

“We have received the registration numbers of all three cars and now we would contact the owners to understand what had actually happened. Currently, we have made a mention of the incident and an FIR will be registered after investigating how the accident happened and who was at fault," assistant police inspector Haresh Kalsekar from Khopoli police station shared last night.

Malaika Arora is known for her superhit songs including Chaiyya Chaiyya from the 1995 movie Bombay and Munni Badnaam Hui from the 2010 movie Dabangg among others. She has also been a judge of several reality shows including India’s Best Dancer, India’s Got Talent and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa among others.

