Malaika Arora Gets Spotted Outside Gym; Netizen Says 'Walking Just Like Her Parody Videos'

Malaika Arora is one of the hottest celebrities in the industry. As we all know, she is a dedicated yoga practitioner who enjoys inspiring her friends and followers to incorporate yoga into their everyday routines. The gorgeous star never skips her workouts and whenever she steps out in the city to head for a gym or yoga session, Malaika often gets caught in the frame by the paparazzi. Speaking of which, today she was snapped outside her yoga studio in Mumbai wearing a black sports bra paired with jeggings. She completed her look with slippers and tied her hair in high pony.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Malaika is seen stepping inside her gym in her sexy athleisure. While the fitness enthusiast looked stunning as she walked to gym for her fitness regime, what grabbed netizens’ attention is her walk. Several social media users took to the comments section to troll her.

One of the comments read, “walking just like her parody videos lol," another social media user commented, “How is she walking lol." A third comment reads, “The Duck Tales ."

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora frequently makes headlines for her personal choices be it what she wears or who she is dating. Apart from her professional career, she is more in the news for her snazzy gym looks and her dating relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. While netizens never take a break from trolling her – for various reasons, Malaika recently took a jibe at them in her show Moving in With Malaika.

Malaika said she is the woman everyone loves to talk about and asks the viewers to check out the comments below the video for the same. She then talks about being trolled for anything she does and says, “Kuch bhi karo (whatever you do) people talk, I break up, it’s breaking news. I move on, all hell breaks loose. I’m with my partner, I’m trolled. Take a goddamn walk, I’m trolled."

Malaika Arora went on to add that she is not getting any younger but the comments were surely getting old, Therefore, she wanted to give everyone something new to talk about and show them the real Malaika up close.

