Malaika Arora Gives a Befitting Reply To Trolls Commenting On Her Outfits, Says 'They're Hypocrites'

Malaika Arora never fails to impress fans with her fashionable outfits. The actress is often spotted in her stunning outfits and sets social media on fire. However, sometimes she also has to face trolls because of the same. Recently, in an interview, Malaika Arora reacted to being trolled for her sheer gown which she wore to Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding party.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Malaika slams trolls and asked if they would have reacted the same if Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez or Beyonce would have worn the same outfit. She went on to call these trolls hypocrites and confronted them for their double standards.

“All I could hear was it looked fabulous. I feel people are very hypocritical, they’re hypocrites if you ask me. The same thing you would see on a Rihanna, you would see on a JLo (Jennifer Lopez) or a Beyonce and you’d be like, ‘Wow!’ and I love them! I think they’re women who inspire me every single day of mine. The same thing you do over here, immediately they’re like ‘what is she doing? She’s a mother, she’s this, she’s that!’ Why be hypocrites? I mean if you can appreciate the same on somebody else why can’t you appreciate it, make it a universal outlook, you know? I mean why have these double standards?" she said.

On being asked if trolling bothers her, Malaika agreed and added that it upsets her. “Yeah, of course. I mean anybody who says it doesn’t is probably kidding or is trying to just really use a great cover-up. Initially yes, because I think it was new for everybody, for anyone and everyone, and we were all like ‘what the hell? I mean it would upset me and but then when time goes on, I just kind of brushed it aside," she shared.

For the unversed, Malaika Arora had to cafe criticism after she attended Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding party hosted by Ritesh Sidhwani in a sheer black gown. The actress was spotted arriving at the event along with her friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora. However, her outfit caught everyone’s attention. While some called her stunning, others attacked her. One of the netizens had called it ‘risky’ whereas another age-shamed her.

